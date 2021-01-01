American Grown With British Roots British Pride T-Shirt

Are you a proud British guy or girl who is also a British-American citizen wanting to show your national pride to everyone? This England lover design idea is an ideal choice for you. Great way for a Brit to show their British heritage. With a tree and roots in the colors of the British flag and the branches colored like an American flag, this United Kingdom design is great for British people to say I love the United Kingdom. Perfect for an English soccer fan to show UK love Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem