Original Vintage Style American Hairless Terrier design by Miller Sye. Hundreds of dog breeds available. Retro American Hairless Terrier design, dog design, American Hairless Terrier design for boys, girls, men, women. American Hairless Terrier father design. American Hairless Terrier mom design. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.