Finding a nice top for yourself or your beloved one to wear on the coming Independence Day - 4th of July? Then, this American Honey tee is what you need to grab now to show your love and pride! Patriot, Patriotism, American, Western, Country, 4th Of July, Independence Day, Independence Day Outfit, Memorial Day, Top For Her, Top For Him, National Day Top, National Holiday, July Fourth, Day Of Independence, National Festival. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem