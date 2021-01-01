From poland roots heritage apparel co.

American Raised With Polish Roots USA Poland Flag T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

American Grown With Polish Roots Tee Featuring a Sunglasses With USA and Poland Flag Makes a Great Gift Idea for Proud Polish. if You Are Born into an Polish Origins Family Then This Cool Vintage Outfit Is for You. This Awesome Poland Tee for Women Men & Kids Is Perfect for All Polish Families. Grab One Today for Yourself or For Your Dad, Mom, or Friend to Celebrate the Polish Ancestry Family Heritage and To Show Love & Pride for Poland. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com