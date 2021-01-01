American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Teal, Checked-Large 28-Inch

28' Spinner Luggage maximizes your Packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips Packing Dimensions: 28.25' x 19.0' x 10.5' Overall Dimensions: 31.5' x 19.5' x 13.2' Weight: 9.5 pounds 10 Year Limited Warranty: American Tourister products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards; This bag comes with a 10 Year Warranty against defects in materials and workmanship Four Multi Directional single Spinner Wheels allow 360 degree upright rolling so there is no weight on your arm or shoulder Push Button locking handles provides easy maneuverability when extended out from the suitcase and stores neatly inside when not in use Large INTERIOR Packing compartment with blouse Pocket door panel CORNER PROTECTORS guard against wear and tear at critical contact points 1.5' Expansion to allow you to pack more items and compression keeps clothing neatly pressed.