Launch year: 2012. Top notes: Litchi, Bergamot, Boysenberry, The hybrid fruit of blackberry, Rapsberry, Loganberry. Heart notes: Magnolia, Gardenia, Linden blossom, Lily of the valley. Base notes: Creamy woods, Muck, Amber. Design house: Judith Leiber. Scent name: Judith Leiber Amethyst. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 2.5 oz. Barcode: 899219002406. Judith Leiber Amethyst by Judith Leiber for Women - 2.5 oz EDP Spray. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.