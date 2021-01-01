Ami Skinny Ankle Jeans - Belle Isle - 4 - Also in: 14

Here's the skinny-we've got the jean you need for a second-skin fit with stretch and comfort that's second to none. NYDJ's Ami Skinny Ankle Women\'s Jeans With Contoured Back Seams flatter every inch of you, giving you the sculpted legs, tucked tummy and lifted curves you'll love. Contoured back seams and a pocket-less silhouette create a flattering shape. Our breathable Cool Embrace® Denim technology wicks away moisture and keeps you feeling cool, while our unique Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for a more slender silhouette. Finished with a zip and button fly.