Ami Skinny Ankle Jeans - Sabina - 16 - Also in: 10, 2, 8, 00, 14, 4, 18

Here's the skinny-we've got the jean you need for a second-skin fit with stretch and comfort that's second to none. NYDJ's Ami Skinny Jeans with High Rise Waist and Exposed Button Fly flatter every inch of you, giving you the sculpted legs, tucked tummy and lifted curves you'll love. Our unique Lift Tuck® Technology helps flatten in the front by using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design. An extra-high waist emphasizes a feminine silhouette. Features classic five-pocket styling and exposed button fly closure.