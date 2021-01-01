From nydj

Ami Skinny Jeans In Petite - Black - 8P - Also in: 4P, 2P, 0P

$139.00
In stock
Description

Meet the jeans that deliver all the comfort and versatility you want in one sleek, slimming package. NYDJ\'s Ami Skinny Petite Jeans In Sure Stretch® Denim flatter every inch of you, giving you the sculpted legs, tucked tummy and lifted curves you\'ll love. Our unique Lift Tuck® Technology helps flatten in the front by using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design, while Sure Stretch® denim technology gives you the full range of movement and serious comfort you crave from your slim-fit styles. Features classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.

