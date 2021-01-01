Ami Skinny Jeans In Petite - Rinse - 10P - Also in: 16P, 14P, 12P, 0P, 2P, 6P, 8P

Here's the skinny-we've got the jean you need for a second-skin fit with stretch and comfort that's second to none. NYDJ's Ami Skinny Women\'s Jeans in Petite flatter every inch of you, giving you the sculpted legs, tucked tummy and lifted curves you'll love. Plus, they're the perfect shade of blue, thanks to a to-die-for wash. Our unique Lift Tuck® Technology flatters in the front, by using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for a more slender silhouette. Plus, they're the perfect shade of blue, thanks to a to-die-for wash. Features classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.