Crafted for comfort and fashion this NYDJ Ami Skinny Jeans in Raceway Snake features a fitted waist with belt loops and a zip-button front closure, traditional round stitched front pockets, snake skin inspired texture and design, traditional patch stitched back pockets, and a skinny fit with ankle-rise hem cut. Lift Tuck Technology lifts and shapes curves so you instantly appear one size smaller. 52% polyester, 36% viscose, 12% elastane. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 38 in Inseam: 29 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 2, inseam 29. Please note that measurements may vary by size.