Ami Skinny Jeans - Optic White - 2 - Also in: 0, 4, 6, 10, 18, 16

Here's the skinny-we've got the jean you need for a second-skin fit with stretch and comfort that's second to none. NYDJ's Ami Skinny Women\'s Jeans flatter every inch of you, giving you the sculpted legs, tucked tummy and lifted curves you'll love in a sleek, season-ready hue. Our unique Lift Tuck® Technology flatters in the front, by using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for a more slender silhouette. Features classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.