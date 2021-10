Here\'s the skinny - we\'ve got the jean you need for a second-skin fit with stretch and comfort that\'s second to none. NYDJ\'s Ami Skinny Pants in Stretch Velveteen flatter every inch of you, giving you the sculpted legs, tucked tummy and lifted curves you\'ll love, courtesy of our advanced Forever Slimming Technology. A slimming self front panel and a smoothing mesh back panel give this pocket- and waistband-free style a super-sleek and flattering fit. Features a hidden front zipper.