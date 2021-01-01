Rose gold ion-plated stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed rose gold ion-plated bezel. White and black dial with luminous rose gold-tone dauphine-style hands. Index markers hour markers. Roman numerals appear at the 12 to 5 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Miyota Caliber 2415 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphitek crystal. Screw down crown. Screw down case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 20 mm, band length: 9 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Lucien Piccard Amici White Black Dial Mens Watch LP-40019-RG-02S-BC.