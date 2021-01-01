Isabel Marant Amifa Sandal in Nude. - size 39 (also in 38) Isabel Marant Amifa Sandal in Nude. - size 39 (also in 38) Calf velvet leather upper with leather sole. Wrap ankle with tie closure. Strappy vamp. Silver-tone metal accents. Round toe. Heel measures approx 2 H. Made in Italy. IMAR-WZ76. SD0680-21P019S. The pioneer spirit - During the brand's early days, a unique silhouette is born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Products that became iconic, simple yet effective. The brand is ahead of its time, with an outsider state of mind, always a bit off the road.