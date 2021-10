Amma Foodie ™️The Vegan Cookbook Amma Foodie is a electrifying vegan cookbook that will give your taste buds justice! Over 20 recipes and deserts included,cooking at home never been so fun. Stop eating out and enjoy the variety of flavors this cookbook provides. Caribbean dishes used by CalypsoindigoDey you will impress your company with array of spices and soul electrifying flavors! Do us a flavor and treat yourself to royal whole foods provided by Amma! Join the Foodie Gang!