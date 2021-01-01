Clinique Ample Amber Chubby in the Nude™ Foundation Stick

Clinique Chubby In The Nude™ Foundation Stick. Who It’s For: All Skin Types What It Is: Instant perfection on the go. Creamy stick foundation for full-face application and touch-ups. Oil-free. What It Does: Portable perfection for full-face coverage, or bare-minimum touch-ups. Creamy foundation stick blends easily. Builds from sheer to moderate coverage with a natural finish. Long-wearing. Oil-free. Great To Know: Paraben Free. Phthalate Free. Fragrance Free. Allergy Tested. How To Use: • Draw several strokes of foundation across the forehead, cheeks, chin and down the bridge of nose. • For sheerer coverage, fingertip-blend to a seamless finish. • For moderate coverage, use Clinique's Buff Brush to buff foundation into skin using light, circular motions. To Contour: Use Chubby in the Nude in a shade deeper than your natural skin tone. Blend well for a natural, seamless look. • Cheekbones: Suck in cheeks to find hollows, just beneath cheekbones. Apply a stroke of colour starting at the hairline, stopping beneath the center of eye. • Temples: Draw colour from the tail of the eyebrow up to the forehead. • Sides of the nose: If a narrower appearance is desired, draw thin lines along the sides of nose. To Highlight: Use Chubby in the Nude in a shade lighter than your natural skin tone. Swipe colour along top of cheekbones, across bridge of nose, above brows and at cupid's bow (the peaked area along upper lip line). Blend well