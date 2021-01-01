Amulet 925 Sterling Silver Green Aventurine Crystal Point Natural Energy Good Luck Powers Pendant on 22 Steel Necklace

This is Very Popular, Naturally Unique and Genuine Crystal Point in Pure 925 Sterling Silver Setting. This Crystal Point Pendant is Double Terminated and made from Genuine and Natural Green Aventurine Gemstone. Our Crystal Points comes with Absolutely Gorgeous and Beautiful Pure Stainless Steel Razor Blade Style Necklace and Makes it Ready to Wear. This Crystal Point is also Money Amulet and Holds powers of Good Luck in Money and Financial Situations. Natural Gemstone as well holds Healing Powers and Each will come with Detailed Metaphysical Properties Information Card and Very Nice Velvet Pouch. Stay Naturally Unique with your Own Crystal Point Amulet. Good Luck and Money Powers of Green Aventurine Gemstone: Aventurine has been used as a lucky talisman and is a popular stone for gamblers. Green Aventurine is like the good luck shamrock of the mineral kingdom. It helps bring in good fortune, money, abundance and overall happiness. Its name is derived from the Italian word