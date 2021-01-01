Amulet Ankh Egyptian Powers of Life Pyramid Energies Tiger Eye Trinity Spirit Pendant on Leather Cord Necklace

Very Unique and One of the Kind Ankh Egyptian Powers of Life Pyramid Energies Amulet hand carved from Genuine and Natural Tiger Eye Gemstone. Ankh Charm is made from Pure Stainless Steel and made as Beautiful Medallion. Tiger Eye Gemstone Metaphysical Properties stands for Evil Eye Powers and holds Healing Energies. Ankh Meaning and Legend: The Ancient Egyptians used the Ankh to stand for the word LIFE and Balance. It can also represent zest, joy of life, and energy. It's closely related to the looped cross that can mean fertility and life. The ancient Egyptian staff sign or god staff ankh, which is also believed to be the hieroglyph used to symbolize reproduction and sexual union. It is one of the most potent symbols represented in Egyptian art, often forming a part of decorative motifs. The ankh seems at least to be an evolved form of, or associated with the Egyptian glyph for magical protection. In many hieroglyphs Egyptian gods such as Isis, Anqet, Ptah, Satet, Sobek, Tefnut,