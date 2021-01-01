The Steve Madden Amulet Boot exudes bold appeal with a vegan leather upper, ankle height, and a chunky platform and block heel. Pull-on design with dual goring side panels. Jewel-encrusted ankle strap boasts a hook-and-loop closure for an adjustable fit. Plain round toe. Rear pull-tab assists with entry. Breathable man-made lining. Lightly padded footbed for added comfort. Durable man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Shaft: 7 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.