Hand-beaded with upcycled semiprecious stones and crafted with recycled gold vermeil, this necklace is a fresh way to add a pop of color to your outfits. Recycled sterling silver/recycled 18k-gold plate/turquoise/amazonite/moonstone/orange carnelian/guava quartz/pink opal/green onyx/amethyst/lemon quartz/blue lace agate/lapis (all stones upcycled) Imported As of 2021, Monica Vinader will only use 100% recycled gold and sterling silver in its