Amulet Kanji Wolf Paw Courage and Powers Genuine Black Onyx Medallion Circle Pendant Necklace

Exclusive, Unique, Magic, One of the Kind and Individual Amulet made from Genuine and Natural Black Onyx Gemstone. Amulet meaning: Wolf is Symbol of Protection, Courage, staying Wise and Strong in every situation. Having Unique Intuition and Survival ability makes Wolf to be one of the kind and transforms in to Powers. Kanji Symbol represents Wolf and creates Super Natural Ancient Powers. Spiritual and Natural Powers of Black Onyx Gemstone: With its Powers Effective in all Chakras, Onyx is a Very Spiritual stone. Its primary function for spiritualists is as a grounding stone that strengthens the connection of the person with the Earth to provide guidance. It is used to end unhappy or bothersome Situations. Onyx is in tune with the Earths energies and balances Yin and Yang. It is grounding stone, Valuable in difficult or confusing times in our lives. Extremely helpful to people who are in the process of " letting go " or releasing the past attachments to "people, places