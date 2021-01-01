Amulet Positive Energy Earth Yin Yang Balance Powers Sun, Moon, Stars Black Onyx Wish Totem Gemstone Pendant Necklace

This Necklace has Engraving of Very Special Positive Energy Earth Yin Yang Balance Powers Sun, Moon and Stars Amulet. This Symbol is Engraved on Genuine and Natural Black Onyx Gemstone and engages Powers of Stone and Symbol. This Gemstone brings Spiritual Powers and also makes it Spiritual Amulet Totem. YIN YANG - BALANCE. Symbol Yin-Yang represents the old ancient understanding of how things work. Yin and Yang are usually held in balance - One cannot exist without the other. For example, day cannot exist without night. The shape of the Yin and Yang sections of the symbol, actually gives you a sense of the continual movement of these two energies, Yin to Yang and Yang to Yin, causing everything to happen. The principle of Yin and Yang is the foundation of the entire universe. It underlies everything in creation. It brings about the development of parenthood; it is the root and source of life. Those who seek wisdom beyond the natural limits will retain good hearing and clear vision.