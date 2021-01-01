Twinlab Na-PCA With Aloe Vera - An Anti-Aging, Hydrating, Body & Face Moisturizer For Irritation & Dry Skin Relief - Hypoallergenic, Vegan & Cruelty Free Skin Care - (8 oz.)

Moisturizes Your Skin: The Na- PCA water is non-oily and can be used as a moisturizer. It provides your skin the ultimate hydration to revive, rejuvenate and helps keep your skin fresh and renewed Powerful Antioxidants: This contains antioxidants, which promote repair and healing when you have already mature skin, the old skin contains only about half the amount of Na-PCA as that found in young skin helps you in reviving and rejuvenating your skin’s appearance and provides facial hydration Soft and Supple skin: Our skin has an ability to hold moisture which is directly related to its Na-PCA content. It is water, not oil that keeps skin soft and supple. Face and Body Spray: This water spray can be used on both body and face. You just need to spray directly on the body. Do not spray into face. For face application, spray onto hands and apply to the face. Aloe-Vera Formula: This advanced formula has been combined with the highest quality aloe vera gel to provide quick relief from dry or cracked skin, shaving irritations, detergent rash, and other minor skin irritations. Twin lab Certified-Safe and Reliable: Known for being a trusted leader in the supplement industry, TwinLab products are backed by scientifically researched ingredients to produce high - performance products. Committed to staying on the cutting edge, TwinLab is innovative, consistently evolving to helping you feel your absolute best.