Silver-tone stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Ronda Caliber 714 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 32 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Anaconda Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Anaconda Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch D791BI.