IRO Anael Dress in Black Self: 97% silk 3% polyLining: 100% viscose. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Pull-on styling with loop button closure and elastic waistband. Layered shoulders. Tiered ruffle skirt. Lightweight fabric with gold-tone metallic threading throughout. IRX-WD253. 21WWM33ANAEL. About the designer: Launched in 2002 by French brothers Laurent and Arik Britton, IRO combines vintage-inspired prints with city style. Their collection features an ever-changing color palette and styles that range from wardrobe staples, like little black jackets, to playful dresses to billowing blouses.