Loewe Anagram Two-Tone Tunic Dress

Loewe's tunic dress is composed of two-tone linen-silk blend. Designed with an oversized silhouette, this style is finished at the chest with the label's signature stylized Anagram logo. Banded collar Long sleeves Button placket Patch chest pocket Welt side pockets Single-button barrel cuffs High-low hem 61% linen / 39% silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Advanced Designer - Loewe > Loewe > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Loewe. Color: Mustard. Size: 8.