From the bold leopard print to the dramatic silhouette, Isabel Marant's 'Anais' blouse is so striking. It's cut from airy crepe de chine that's finely pleated throughout and designed with angular, '80s-inspired shoulders. The high neckline and balloon sleeves are subtly detailed with lustrous snap fastenings, too. Mirror the Fall '20 runway by styling it with the [matching skirt id1283083]. Wear it with: [Isabel Marant Boots id1282998], [Isabel Marant Belt id1282232].