Anais Tie Bikini Bottom - XS - Also in: M, XL, L, S

The Anais Tie Bottom hugs the hips and offers extra coverage while elegantly sculpting the torso. Designed to sit high on the waist and leg, it's finished with a feminine front tie that stays closed no matter how many times you dive in and out of the tide. Specially chosen for its sculpting effects, our cutting-edge tricot swim fabric contours to the figure with the optimal amount of tension, recovery and hold. The smoothing material is sleek to the touch and contains polyamide yarns which register and lock in color exceptionally well, ensuring the longest lifespan of our swimwear.