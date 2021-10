A soft, lightweight merino-wool blend offers superior comfort in an array of weather conditions for these modern boxer briefs. Functional fly 83% wool, 12% nylon, 5% elastane Machine wash, line dry Imported This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Ingredients criteria: OEKO-TEX(R)-certified materials free of harmful substances and Certified to the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) to meet rigorous animal-welfare and land-management