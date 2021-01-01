Replay Anbass Aged 10 Distressed Jeans Grey - GREY 30 30

Crafted from 100% grey cotton these slim fit jeans are from the AW19 Replay collection and feature button and zip fastening, five pockets with one of those pocket being a coin pocket on the inner right pocket, belt loops. Dark stitching and leather patch to the back with branding. Furthermore it has lots of distressed style pattern on the front and back of the jeans for texture.Forefront of Italian fashion since 1978, Replay designer clothing continues to be a significant presence within the fashion circuit. With a modern attitude and multiple inspirations, Replay align their brand name closely with their vision by creating a line of denim and clothing which puts a modern twist on vintage styles.Their innovative denim design and contemporary street style make sure Replay clothing is a firm favourite with the fashion conscious trend setter. 100% cotton Please note this style comes in a slim fit which is cut closely to the body.