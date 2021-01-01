From golden valley jerky

ANC031 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Over Ear with Microphone for Home Office, Conference Call, Wireless Wired ANC Sound Proof Hi-Fi Stereo.

$70.79
In stock
Description

Best Quality Guranteed. ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLINGEffectively eliminates distracting low frequency background noise while preserving the natural characteristics of source audio - all at the press of a button. SUPERIOR SOUNDHigh precision-engineered 40mm stereo drivers combined with an advanced Bluetooth CSR chipset deliver powerful and steady audio ensuring a smooth and dynamic music listening experience. PORTABLE TRAVEL-FRIENDLY DESIGNGreat choice for frequent travelers - to eliminate/reduce engine hum on those long flights or train rides. Comes with convenient and durable carry case for easy storage and packing. BUILT-IN MIC & MEDIA CONTROLSUser-friendly interface allows you to answer phone calls, mute the microphone, adjust volume and control music playback via easily accessible keys. [Microphone & volume control is disabled in wired mode] LONG BATTERY LIFE & DUAL MODEEnjoy up to an amazing 28 hours of music play time in wireless mode. Or use the i

