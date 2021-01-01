Ancient Greek History - Battle Of Salamis - Delphic Oracle Tote Bag

Love ancient Greek history? Maritime tradition of Greece? The Greek city states of Athens and Sparta? The Athenian empire? The Greco-Persian wars & battles of Marathon, Artemisia, Thermopylae & Salamis? This Greek trireme design is for you! Ancient Greece trireme ship design for all who love the ancient world and classical era warships. Prior the Persian invasion, the Oracle of Delphi advised the Athenians to build wooden walls to save Athens. The wooden walls were the triremes at Salamis. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.