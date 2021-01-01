Ancient Spartan Quote - The Walls Of Sparta - Greek History Tote Bag

In classical Greek and Spartan history, Agesilaus II is considered to be the most important king in the history of Sparta. He ruled during the Spartan hegemony after the victory against the Greek city state of Athens, following the Peloponnesian War. History of Ancient Greece is full of epic battles between the Greek city states and the Persian Empire. 300 Spartans led by king Leonidas fought at Thermopylae against Xerxes and the invading Persian army, for freedom of the Greeks, and glory and honor. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.