Azlee - Azlee's necklace echoes designer Baylee Zwart's passion for vibrant stones with 6.3cts of polished emeralds in ascending sizes that have a semi-opaque finish, revealing the unique intricacies of each stone. It's made in the USA, hand-finished in LA, then secures with an 18kt gold lobster clasp complete with an engraved logo tag. Style it as a pop of colour over minimalist looks or layer with other pieces for a personalised look.