The perfect mix of luxe and edginess, this stunning bracelet from Sydney Evan showcases sparkling alternating black and white diamonds bezel set in a unique link design. Stunning on its own or stacked with your other favorites! Handcrafted in 14-karat white gold. Detailed in diamonds. Each link measures 1/2-in. x 1/2-in. Bracelet measures 6 3/4-in. long. Finished with a safety push clasp.