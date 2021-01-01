Molton Brown Orange and Bergamot Radiant Bathing Oil

A luxurious bathing oil infused with Sevillian neroli, orange, bergamot and mandarin. London via Seville. A courtyard of orange trees in dappled shade. Lively citrus airs dancing the flamenco at dawn. Azure blue skies above. Awaken your spirits with our modern classic, plucked from the naranja grove. Benefits: Neroli oil with bright, citrus notes uplifts your bathing routine, leaving skin soft and delicately fragrances. Experience: Pour your desired amount into warm running water to bathe your skin in the scents of Seville. 6.6 oz. Made in UK. Fragrances - Lifestyle Home Collectio > Molton Brown > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Molton Brown.