Red White & Brew! T-Shirt for a 4th of July Beer Merica USA T-Shirt

Red White & Brew T-Shirt for a 4th of July Beer Merica USA distressed design with Beer American Flag 4th of July Merica Tshirt. Distressed vintage shirt showing the flag of America or USA and mug. Funny Independence Day gift for the drinking squad or team. This July Fourth Beer Drinking Team BBQ Party Apparel is a great US Patriotic American Pride t-shirt for men and women on national holidays, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, President's Day, and Labor Day. Perfect gift idea for Birthday or Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem