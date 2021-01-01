Red and Navy Cotton Check Sutton Suit Jacket

One half of the perfect spring suit. Our signatureSutton Suit jacket offers a modern tailoredfit for every guy, with a soft unconstructed shoulder for all-day ease with polished good looks. Impeccably crafted in the USA in premium cotton from Subalpino, a renowned family-owned mill in Biella, Italy. A touch of stretch ensures this jacket is always ready to move. Style it over a crisp button-down, a knit polo or a cashmere tee for a smart spring look, with or without the matching trouser. full-width split 98% Cotton 2% Lycra.; Italian cotton from Subalpino, a family-owned mill in Biella.; Signature Sutton fit.; Two-button closure.; Interior pockets.; Double vent.; Half-lined.; Made in the USA.; Dry clean.;