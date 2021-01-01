Orange, yellow, and brown fall Thanksgiving Design Tote Bag

This orange, yellow, and brown Thanksgiving design is great for fall. Show everyone how grateful, thankful, and blessed you are. This item is the perfect way to let everyone see that you are blessed by God in your life. Great for parties everywhere you go. This uplifting design is great for fall parties and get togethers. The Thanksgiving design is a great reminder to be grateful for all of the good in your life. This item will show everyone that you are blessed by God and thankful for all He has done. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.