Perfect for sharing with friends this set of four bohemian bracelets is presented by Wakami as part of an effort to promote rural Guatemalan handicrafts. Two bracelets are hand-knotted from blue nylon cord and a third bracelet is crafted from nylon and leather with metal accents. The fourth bracelet circles the wrist with blue lapis lazuli and metal beads. Three bracelets are non-adjustable while the beaded bracelet features an adjustable sliding knot.