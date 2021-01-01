Yellow and Red Nylon Rope Band Compatible Apple Watch 38MM40MMWristband for iWatch Series SE 654321 Accessories Sport Straps Handmade Weave.

Fashion & Unique: Perfect well for your Apple smartwatch with this All Released exquisite sport strap, it's a new style one woven iwatch band from our team. And it compatible for iwatch series 5/4/3/2/1 38MM/40MM all version. The bright mixing color handmade woven fabric apple watch band can make you unique and shiny no matter any sport, business meeting, or gathering party, which will bring you a sunshine mood at any time. High Quality (Nylon material): This handmade woven fabric iwatch band 38MM/40MM is made of high quality nylon material, pure handmade weave bracelet, which ensure the softable, longevity, and comfortable. Comfort at its finest! As the material of this kind item is nylon, please try to adjust to a larger wrist circumference if appear redness; Please wear your strap after washing and drying if appear itching. Flexible & Adjustable: This kind apple watch replacement band has connected by a metal drawstring clasp with adjustable design