KORRES Olive & Rye Eye Cream

Olive and Rye anti-ageing & firming eye cream.The Rye active extract combats slackening and firms the skin, while fighting against wrinkles. Black Wheat extract reduces effectively the under eye puffiness, while Olive replenishes time reduced epidermal lipids, building up the natural defences of the skin. Dermatologically Tested Mineral Oil Free Silicone Free Propylene Glycol Free Ethanolamine Free Enriched with Active Plant Extracts Directions of use: Apply daily around the eyes, avoiding the upper eyelid area.