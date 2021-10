Mama-she is clothed with strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future prov 32:25.Funny For Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Easter, St.Patrick's day, July 4th, Cinco De Mayo, Birthday, Christmas or New Year, Halloween Perfect Birthday or Christmas idea for women,men.Best Ideal for dog mom Perfect for mom, mommy, mama, grandma, nana, mimi, gigi, grandmom on Mother's Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem