Purple and Black Skull Lumber Goth Plaid Pattern Tote Bag

Skulls hidden in a gothic plaid design of dark purples, black and gray. Perfect for a lumber goth who wants to accessorize their goth style. If skulls are your thing and purple is your color, this is a must have! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.