From novica
Andean Style Leather Shoulder Bag
Advertisement
You'll be ready for anything with this beautiful and practical shoulder bag from Peru's Kathiana Quispe. Crafted from supple leather in black and dark brown the shoulder bag features a front flap pocket accented with embossed motifs and a colorful hand-loomed wool textile with Andean motifs. The fully-lined interior includes a zipper pocket for small items; the bag also has a zipper pocket on the back. An adjustable shoulder strap allows you to carry it at a comfortable length.