RtA Andes Faux Fur Jacket in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) RtA Andes Faux Fur Jacket in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Self: 41% acrylic 40% modacrylic 19% polyContrast Rib: 100% woolLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front zipper closure. Ribbed edges. Faux fur fabric. RTAR-WO51. WF21-F006-4084BLACK. RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimkoh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.