Versatility, comfort and chic. The andi riding boot is a go to / go everywhere option for the season. The angled square toe and off center accessory elevate the style. This is no ordinary riding boot. The slightly fitted leg finishes high on the calf below the knee. Made of italian vitello calf, the feel of the leather is softer and more luxurious than you\'d expect from a riding boot style. Looks great with your favorite jeans.