Whether you are heading to the office or out on a walk, make sure you stay comfortable and looking chic in this round-toe flat. Made from smooth leather, this versatile design features a footbed that combines EVA, memory foam and moisture-wicking materials for a cushioned and dry wear. 1 1/2" heel (size 8.5) Removable EVA footbed Leather upper/synthetic lining and sole Imported Women's Shoes