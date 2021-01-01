The Haflinger Andrea slip on sandals take the comfort of a slipper and make it a warm weather approved style with its leather upper and lining, dual strap slip on structure, and functional buckle details. Anatomically correct footbed with a cork and latex midsole molds to your foot for a cozy and customized fit. Lightweight rubber traction sole with a rocker heel offers reliable grip on a variety of surfaces. Imported. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.